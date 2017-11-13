Christopher Plummer on Replacing Kevin Spacey After Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘It’s A Shame’

Christopher Plummer has broken his silence on the sexual harassment and assault allegations made against Kevin Spacey. Speaking to Vanity Fair on the red carpet of his latest film, “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” Plummer said he feels “awfully sad” for Spacey given the numerous claims, which range from Spacey making sexual advances on minors to the actor having a sexual relationship with a 14 year old.

“I think it’s very sad what happened to him. Kevin is such a talented and a terrifically gifted actor, and it’s so sad. It’s such a shame,” Plummer said on the red carpet, which was held November 12 in New York City. “That’s all I can say, because that’s it.”

News broke on November 8 that director Ridley Scott was removing Spacey from his upcoming drama “All the Money in the World” and replacing the actor with Plummer in the role of business tycoon J. Paul Getty. Scott will reshoot all of Spacey’s scenes in an attempt to save the movie and still have it released on December 22. Rumor has it the Spacey-Plummer switch will cost Sony an additional $10 million.

“It’s really not replacing him [Spacey]—it’s starting all over again. Although the situation is very sad,” Plummer said about taking on the role. “I’m very saddened by what happened to Kevin, but what can I do? I’ve got a role. I admire Ridley Scott and I’m thrilled to be making a movie for him. And so I thought, that was it. Ages ago I was in contention for [the role], way back. So I was familiar with it, and then Ridley came to me and I agreed. I wanted to work with him. He’s very good. I loved the script. The script is wonderful.”

“All the Money in the World” was originally set to premiere in the closing night slot of AFI FEST 2017. Plummer begins re-shoots on November 10 and will shoot for 10 days straight in Rome and London. “It’s going to be tough, but it’s exciting,” he told Vanity Fair. “It’s worth getting a go. I’m used to big roles and lots of words.”

Plummer confirmed actors Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams will be returning to the production to re-shoot scenes in which their characters appear opposite Getty. The actor can next be seen in “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” in theaters November.

