Christopher Nolan Has ‘Nothing but Love’ for Peloton Instructor Who Slammed ‘Tenet,’ but ‘May Just Skip’ Bike Workouts for Now

Christopher Nolan has begun his healing journey with fitness brand Peloton after one of the acclaimed director’s instructors dissed his movie “Tenet” during a workout class.



“Nothing but love for Peloton,” Nolan told Variety backstage at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, when asked if he saw instructor Jenn Sherman’s apology for taking issue his 2020 the sci-fi film’s byzantine plot. “But I did not climb on it today. I might just skip it for a little while.”

The odds of Nolan himself coming across a four-year-old recorded class has charmed the internet for days. The director received something of a consolation prize by claiming best director at the Globes — his first win in the category — where “Oppenheimer” also dominated across major film awards. Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. took best actor and best supporting actor in a motion picture drama, respectively, and the film claimed best score and best motion picture drama.

“Mr. Nolan, I’m inviting you to come for a ride with me in the Peloton studio,” Sherman wrote in response to the awkward moment. “You can critique my class. You’ll have a great time. You’ll sit in the front row. And I promise you it’ll be insult-free.”

Although Sherman could not quite follow “Tenet,” she was a fan of “Oppenheimer.”

“I may not have understood a minute of what was going on in ‘Tenet.’ That shit went right over my head,” Sherman added. “But I have seen ‘Oppenheimer’ twice. And that’s six hours of my life that I don’t ever want to give back.”

