Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' passes $500 million at the worldwide box office

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Dunkirk has crossed the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office, the studio announced Thursday.

The World War II epic was the last major hit of the summer season, which turned dismal during August. The domestic total after eight weeks has hit $183.7 million after a surprisingly strong opening weekend of $50 million. Top international markets were the U.K. with $72.6 million, China with $47 million, South Korea with $21 million, and France with $19 million.

Sue Kroll, president of worldwide marketing and distribution, said, “Christopher Nolan has proven why he is regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of our time. His Dunkirk is an absolute tour de force — a harrowing, emotional and sweeping moviegoing experience that pushes the boundaries of mainstream studio filmmaking. Through Chris’ lens, Dunkirk does more than capture this pivotal moment in time; it reminds us of both the heroism and the human toll of war.”

Dunkirk received the widest 70MM release in more than two decades, a testament to the trust that exhibitors have in Nolan. It is based on the eight-day evacuation of more than 300,000 stranded Allied troops in 1940 from France, which included more than 800 small boats from England. It stars Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, and Harry Styles.

Nolan shot Dunkirk in France, the Netherlands, the U.K., and California. The Warner Bros. release has a reported price tag of $150 million and a relatively brisk 106-minute running time.

“We are so proud of this film and congratulate Chris, Emma Thomas, the cast, and all the talented people who helped bring this monumental achievement to the screen,” Kroll said.