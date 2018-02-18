Christopher Nolan addresses rumours he will direct next Bond film

The Dunkirk director talks about Bond and having never won an Oscar for directing.

Director Christopher Nolan has shot down rumours that he will direct the next James Bond film.

The 47-year-old – whose films include The Dark Knight trilogy, Memento, Insomnia, The Prestige, Inception and Interstellar – was one of the names mentioned following news that current helmsman Sam Mendes would not be returning.

View photos Nolan on Desert Island Discs (BBC/Image credit: Amanda Benson) More

Nolan, whose war epic Dunkirk has earned him best director and best film nominations at Sunday’s EE British Academy Film awards, told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs he “categorically” will not be directing next year’s instalment in the franchise titled Bond 25.

Host Kirsty Young posed the question after the director chose a score penned by John Barry for 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service as one of his eight records.

He told Young: “I won’t be the man (to direct the next Bond). No, categorically.

“I think every time they hire a new director I’m rumoured to be doing it. I’d love to make a Bond film at some point and I think those producers – Barbara and Michael [Broccoli and G Wilson] – they do a tremendous job and Sam Mendes has done a terrific job the last couple of films, so they don’t particularly need me.

“But I’ve always been inspired by the films and would love to do one someday”.

View photos Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas attend the world premiere of Dunkirk at the Odeon Leicester Square in London (PA). More

He continued: “I’ve always listened to film scores, because the best film scores they leave a little space for the imagery so you have space to listen to them and imagine.”

Following Mendes’ exit, the name of the new Bond director has not yet been announced ahead of the film being released next year.

Despite directing some of the biggest box offices successes, the London-born film maker earned his first Academy Award nomination for directing for 2017’s Dunkirk.

He told Young: “Well, I grew up watching the Oscars, so you think that’d be a tremendous honour to win one one day, but it’s not really why I make films.

“I don’t make the kind of films that are traditionally rewarded in award season, so the fact that we’ve had some awards and we’ve had some nominations over the years is tremendous, it’s not what I expected really”.