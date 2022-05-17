Christopher Meloni Likes to 'Work Out Naked' at His Home Gym: 'And I Don't Black Out the Window'

christopher meloni

Christopher Meloni hates it when people work out shirtless at public gyms — but when it comes to his home gym, the rules don't apply.

The Law & Order: Organized Crime star, 61, tells PEOPLE that when he's exercising at home, he goes nude.

"I work out naked. It's my gym," he said at the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City on Monday, explaining that there he "can do whatever I want."

"And I don't black out the window," he adds. "And I'm okay with that. My wife is not."

Meloni says that he'll work out with his wife, Sherman, but he prefers to have that time to himself.

"We'll hit the gym, but you know, I'm not to be spoken to," he jokes. "It's like interrupting a monk when he's in the middle of his monk-ing."

Adding that he's "very serious" in the gym, Meloni says that he's the type to wear the big headphones to block out any outside noise, and would rather be at his trainer's gym rather than a group one, where he'll just get frustrated with the other exericisers and their bad habits.

"People don't put the weights away, and I'm OCD," he says. "I'm like, how hard is it [to put them away]?"

Meloni says that he'll start putting the weights away for other people "the whole time."

"I'm like, you're outta your f---ing mind," he says, and sometimes calls those people out.

"I've walked out" of the gym, he says.

The Wet Hot American Summer star's physique has been a hot topic the past year after social media went crazy over a photo of his perfectly rounded butt. Meloni joked to Men's Health in September that his "ass" is having a cultural moment.

"I catch flies with my ass cheeks, like a Venus flytrap." Meloni joked to the outlet. "I'm clever with my ass cheeks!"

To keep that butt (and the rest of his body) in shape, Meloni will spend 80 minutes doing box jumps, pullups and a move he calls "the saw" — all of which he considers a light workout.

But to Meloni, exercising is "therapy, church, meditation, and a kind of personal reengagement where the brain and the body get to talk to one another."