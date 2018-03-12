Christopher Eccleston: I was whoring myself on 'horrendous' G.I. Joe and Thor

Christopher Eccleston doesn’t hold back when it comes to past roles he’s not necessarily all that proud of.

The former Doctor Who star let rip during an interview with The Guardian, in which he blamed himself entirely for some of those wayward career choices.

And it was G.I. Joe and Thor: The Dark World which got the brunt of his ire.

“Working on something like G.I. Joe was horrendous,” he said. “I just wanted to cut my throat every day. And Thor? Just a gun in your mouth.”

His experiences in Hollywood haven’t been all bad, though.

“Gone in 60 Seconds was a good experience,” he added. “Nic Cage is a gentleman and fantastic actor. But G.I. Joe and Thor were… I really paid for being a whore those times.”

Indeed, the movie’s reception – Eccleston played G.I. Joe‘s main villain Laird James McCullen XXIV, aka Destro, was far from glowing.

The Daily Telegraph called it a ‘joyless stinker’, while Empire said it was akin to ‘Bond without the style and Team America without the bellylaughs’.

Things didn’t fare much better for Thor: The Dark World, a notable misstep in the Marvel canon, which hauled in decidedly mixed reviews.

Eccleston has previously said that Marvel was ‘dishonest’ with him over the role, particularly how long he would spend in the make-up chair to play dark elf Malekith.

“Not my greatest moment, it has to be said,” he told Graham Norton last year.

“Marvel were dishonest to me.Because they never, ever let me know that there’d be that amount of make-up.

“The first couple of days it was about seven hours, eight hours. I think we got it down to six and a half. It’s a day’s work before [anything].

“So yeah, that was not my finest moment.”

