Christmas TV schedule: The best and biggest movies to watch this festive season

Friday 22nd December

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade 1.45pm (BBC1)

The third instalment of Steven Spielberg classic action franchise sees Harrison Ford’s adventurous archaeologist on the hunt for his Holy Grail scholar father (played by Sean Connery) who has been captured by Nazis.

The Hunger Games 8pm (E4)

In the first of three dystopian movies, Jennifer Lawrence plays Katniss Everdeen, a teen who volunteers to take part in a to-the-death competition orchestrated by the elite Capitol but in doing becomes a figurehead for a rebellion brewing across the Districts.



Bridget Jones’s Diary 10.40pm (ITV1)

Renee Zellweger warms hearts as Bridget Jones, the everywoman caught up in a love triangle between Hugh Grant’s womanising Daniel Cleaver and Colin Firth’s pompous Mark Darcy. Still the best movie in the trilogy no Christmas can go by without a watch of this rom-com inspired by Pride and Prejudice.



23rd December

Cool Runnings 1.15pm (BBC1)

Nothing like an inspirational sports movie to get you into at Christmas and what better choice than the story of a Jamaican bobsleigh team entering the Winter Olympics. John Candy is brilliant as the beleaguered coach trying to whip his comical team into shape.

Frozen 2.50pm (BBC1)

Disney’s mega successful animated musical is back once again this Christmas as it follows sisters Elsa and Anna as they try to save their kingdom from perpetual winter. Featuring songs “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” you’ll struggle to not sing-along to this feel good classic.

Gravity 7.10pm (ITV2)

Alfonso Cuarón’s gripping space drama follows two astronauts – played by Sandra Bullock and George Clooney – stranded in deep space with no link to Earth or hope of rescue. Together they desperately try to find a way back home which sees them venturing further into deep space.

Christmas Eve

West Side Story 1pm Channel 5

This classic musical inspired by Romeo and Juliet follows two rival gangs in New York – the Sharks and the Jets – and the tragic love affair that blossoms between Tony and Maria, who are on different sides of their long-running feud. Brilliant songs and dance numbers support an incredible narrative that makes this movie a classic.

Guys And Dolls 3.20pm BBC2

Another New York-based musical, this time with Marlon Brando taking the lead as Sky Masteron, a gambler who is challenged to take a female missionary (Jean Simmons) to Havana, but they end up falling for each other. The film also stars Frank Sinatra as well as some classic songs that you’ll be singing along to too.