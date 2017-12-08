Christmas movie locations that actually exist and where you can find them

The holiday season means Christmas cookies, Christmas music, and of course your favorite Christmas themed movie. It’s the time of year to bundle up with a warm blanket with hot coco and re-watch your favorite classics.

But if you’re looking for a Christmas themed adventure this season, you could go a step further than simply dusting off the old DVD and plopping down on the couch. You could actually visit some of the iconic filming locations in your favorite holiday films!

“You’ll shoot your eye out!” This legendary line from A Christmas Story has been cracking families up since the film’s debut in 1983. The movie was shot on location in Cleveland, OH, that year, but sadly the original Christmas Story house was left in shambles by the early 2000’s. Enter Brian Jones, who bought the yellow house on E-Bay for $150,000 in 2004. Jones poured another $240,000 into restoring the house to look exactly like the 1940’s home in the film.

Today, the house is open to the public as a living tribute to the film. Visitors can tour the house and see exactly where each of their favorite scenes from the movie were filmed — yes, much to Mrs. Parker’s dismay, the leg lamp sits in the front window. Across the street from the house, Jones opened a museum with original props from the film, including the infamous Red Ryder BB gun responsible for shooting Ralphie’s eye out!

