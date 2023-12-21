We all had a favorite Christmas movie as kids. Rewatching as an adult, things can get weird.

Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci in a scene from Home Alone, a Christmas film with a message that registers differently upon rewatching as an adult. (20th Century Fox Film Corp.)

When you first watched Home Alone, you probably didn't think twice when the McCallister family hardly noticed that Joe Pesci's character, dressed in a makeshift police uniform, stood in the foyer as they prepared to leave for Paris over Christmas vacation. It's unlikely you batted an eyelash at Mr. and Mrs. McCallister's willingness to tolerate Uncle Frank's calling their son Kevin a "little jerk." Maybe you never considered the strange opening of the Muppet classic Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, which kicks off with a song about how Grandma's bathing suit was so large that "a tourist would mistake it for a circus tent."

Rewatching our favorite childhood holiday films as adults can often elicits double takes. From Claymation classics to animated flicks like Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer, the films we loved at Christmastime as children can feel strange, uncomfortable or just plain sad during rewatches in adulthood.

Across the internet, some people are looking back on their childhood-era movie mainstays during the holiday season and scratching their heads — and not just because Clark W. Griswold's extended family shows up for the holiday on Dec. 14 in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, a whopping 11 days before Christmas.

Rob Anderson, who analyzes on social media the TV shows and films we watched religiously as children, recently posted a video revisiting the 1979 Rankin/Bass production of Jack Frost. The film follows Frost, who holds the responsibility to create a snow-drenched winter season as he falls in love with the beautiful Elisa.

"Have you seen Jack Frost? Because I need to talk to someone about this," Anderson says in the video, before delving into the off-putting qualities of the stop-motion film.

In Jack Frost, Anderson explains there's a dictator named Kubla Kraus, who steals the locals' money and kidnaps Elisa to be his wife, even though she has said she's in love with Jack Frost. When Elisa is saved from Kubla Kraus by the handsome Sir Ravenal, she falls in love with him, leaving Frost in the snow-covered dust to wither away in wintry isolation.

Citing the abrupt ending to the film, Anderson says, "They're like, 'Welp, that's that! Some people just don't deserve love!'" (Anderson didn't respond to Yahoo Entertainment's requests for comment.)

Similarly, Anderson points out the unusual qualities of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of Misfit Toys, a 2001 spin-off of the 1964 stop-motion film that follows the traditional story of Rudolph's rejection from reindeer society thanks to his bright red nose. Essentially, the family disqualifies Rudolph from hanging out due to being visibly different, and Donner even attempts to cover Rudolph's nose with mud.

"Rudolph is essentially excluded from his family because he has a red nose," Anderson says. "It makes a terrible noise."

In the original film, Santa Claus is predicting visibility issues driving the sleigh through a snowstorm, and Rudolph is instantly adopted as the hero of the situation since his previously shame-filled schnoz can lead the way.

"Santa loves Rudolph ... when his disability benefits him," Anderson points out.

Rudolph even considers changing the color of his nose in the movie. He decides he shouldn't transform his entire appearance to blend in with society after saving all the presents from the evil Toy Taker on the Island of Misfit Toys.

The bizarre elements of Christmas movies extend far beyond the Claymation staples of the past. Consider the 1994 classic The Santa Clause, in which Tim Allen's character, Scott Calvin, accidentally kills Santa when he falls off Calvin's roof. As a result, he finds himself forced to take on jolly St. Nick's role.

On social media, some people have started to reconsider the film on the plot point alone.

An underrated part of The Santa Clause franchise is that it operates under the idea that if you kill someone you just get to assume their job — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 12, 2020

me: ohhh I get it. it’s misspelled as “the santa *clause*” cuz it’s a play on words referring to the movie’s premise that if you kill santa, you have to become santa. it’s a clause about santa. the santa clause



tim allen: not sure i am illiterate — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) November 4, 2021

Wrestling with holiday films isn't unusual for adults, says Owen Egerton, a filmmaker and assistant professor of film in the visual and media arts program at Emerson College.

"You watch The Santa Clause, and you're like 'Oh, wait a second. They kill Santa,'" said Egerton. "There's plenty of time to render medical aid if a man pulls up your roof and he's dying on your front lawn. Tim Allen does none of it!"

One of the most unique qualities of Christmas movies is our desire to rewatch them, says Egerton, noting that we certainly don't all rewatch Independence Day every July Fourth. That element of annual viewing only encourages us to analyze each bizarre moment, ranging from Santa's untimely death after falling off Tim Allen's roof to a family of reindeer discriminating against their son because he doesn't look like the rest of the family.

"Christmastime comes around and we double them up. We love these movies, and we return to movies as a tradition that we've watched several times before," says Egerton.

That said, the movies were often made during a period that lacked the same sensitivity we've come to recognize as de rigueur in 2023.

"The movies often reflect something of their time," he says, which means some of their plot points or characters would be unlikely to pass the required sensitivity testing of modern media in 2023.

Though we may see these details as perfectly acceptable components of the holiday movie canon as children, they can seem a bit unusual when we grow up and begin to rationalize their outlandish qualities. Egerton compares that feeling to going to the grocery store as an adult and trying your favorite childhood sugary cereal.

"You take the first bite, and you're like, 'Whoa, that's a lot of artificial sweeteners,'" says Egerton. "In some ways, what a fun thing to examine something that you cherished as a kid, and go, 'That's weird.' But the other thing is, I don't think it's a reason to dismiss or lose these things," says Egerton.