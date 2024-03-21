Christine Brown Shares Tearful Message After Garrison's Death

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown chokes back tears in a video on Instagram, as her family mourns the death of Janelle and Kody Brown's son, Garrison. Christine asks her fans to 'start reaching out to people that you love and let them know.' The 25-year-old was found dead at his Arizona home on March 5 in an apparent suicide.