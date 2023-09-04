Christine Baumgartner Moved to an Ultra-Luxurious Montecito Home After Losing Kevin Costner Child Support Battle



Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner have been battling it out over every last detail in their tumultuous divorce. He tried to enforce their strict prenuptial agreement, but Baumgartner doesn’t necessarily agree with the terms she signed back in 2004. She wants to maintain the luxurious lifestyle she is accustomed to.



After being ordered by the judge to vacate Costner’s $145 million compound in Carpinteria, California, Baumgartner has found a stunning $40,000 a month rental property in Montecito. (See the photos HERE.) While it is much smaller than her ex-husband’s estate, it’s an elite property to be proud of. The beautiful grounds feature a pool with a guesthouse, lush gardens, and a hiking trail nearby. The open-concept four-bedroom home is filled with natural light and offers a warm and cozy vibe to settle down.

However, one of the major sticking points in the couple’s child support battle, which Baumgartner lost, involved the differences in living quality when her kids are with her versus Costner. Baumgartner was concerned that her sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, would have to share a bathroom and Grace’s bathroom would be the common area one for “the house,” according to the court hearing. She wanted her kids to have a “comparable lifestyle” when they were with both of their parents. However, it’s not that simple.



Family law expert Brett Ward of the Matrimonial and Family Law Practice Group at Blank Rome told the Daily Mail, “Technically, ‘comparable lifestyle’ means what the judge in any case says it means. But the general concept was put in place to ensure that the children do not experience vastly different lifestyles when with each parent – the big home versus the one-bedroom apartment,” he said. “The concept was not created to ensure total parity between the living conditions. It is in place to limit the disparity between them.” All three of the teens will be living a privileged life no matter which parent they reside with, even though it may be more luxurious with their dad. In the end, her $63,000 per month child support payments “should allow her to provide the children with an extraordinary life.”

