Christina Ricci steals the show as adult and teen stars of 'Yellowjackets' face off on 'Family Feud'

The cast of 'Yellowjackets' faces off on 'Celebrity Family Feud.' (Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless)

The cast of the hit series Yellowjackets battled it out on Sunday’s Celebrity Family Feud in a back-and-forth game that saw some of the adult actors pitted against their teenage counterparts from the show.

One team consisted of Christina Ricci (Misty), Tawny Cypress (Taissa), Melanie Lynskey (Shauna), Lauren Ambrose (Van) and Warren Kole (Jeff) on what they called the Adult Yellowjackets side. And playing for the Teen Yellowjackets side was Samantha Hanratty (teen Misty), Jasmin Savoy Brown (teen Taissa), Sophie Nélisse (teen Shauna), Courtney Eaton (teen Lottie) and series co-creator Ashley Lyle. The teams were competing for a chance to earn $25,000 for charity, and in this case they were both playing for GLAAD, a non-profit organization focused on LGBTQ advocacy and cultural change.

It was a fairly competitive and entertaining game that saw the Adult Yellowjackets edge out three rounds to the Teens’ one. Ricci quickly became a highlight of both teams, giving off-the-wall answers that were ultimately successful, mixed with funny and authentic reactions partially based on nerves, according to Ricci herself.

Fans of Yellowjackets were clearly thrilled for this episode to be taking place, given the reactions on Twitter. And while some described the Feud playing as "chaotic," others were just disappointed that it didn’t last longer.

The adults may have won but the teens had the most chaotic energy in the history of family feud and I love that for all of them#YELLOWJACKETS — Big Gay Energy Podcast (@BigGayEnergyPod) July 10, 2023

The #Yellowjackets Family Feud is the most chaotic thing I’ve ever seen — Samäntha (@ryderamickfilm) July 10, 2023

the yellowjackets family feud episode was almost shorter than adult taissa and van’s combined S2 screentime — Jo saw boygenius & clairo (@VanistheOGlhb) July 10, 2023

wdym they hyped yellowjackets family feud for 4 months only for it to be 15 mins long pic.twitter.com/l102AGygKS — sammy (@yzzminkhan) July 10, 2023

The made-for-primetime Celebrity Family Feud generally shows two games across its one-hour time slot, with Sunday’s second game featuring journalist Gayle King and family vs. Sophia Bush Hughes and her team.

As for the Yellowjackets game, the Adult Yellowjackets earned their way into the Fast Money round and sent Ricci and Kole as the two guessers. Kole went first and set them up with 133 points, leaving Ricci needing just 67 to reach the money-making benchmark of 200 points.

But after Ricci responded to the opening survey question of, “how many minutes does it take you to fall asleep after you go to bed?” with the answer, “320 minutes,” it quickly became an uphill battle. She ultimately needed 29 points to win by the fifth and final survey question, which was “name something you put several of in a dishwasher.” Her answer was “dishes,” and was good enough for 46 points and a win.

According to some viewers, it was an answer that was just un-vague enough, or at least lucky enough, to be accepted.

On Celebrity Family Feud they literally asked "What do you put in a dishwasher" and accepted the answer "dishes". — Mr Howard (@MrHoward) July 10, 2023

christina got those family feud points w luck alone — bree (@sapphocyras) July 10, 2023

Ultimately though, “dishes” was right on par with her answers from throughout the rest of the game, and just genius enough to propel Ricci and the Adult Yellowjackets to a win, not only for her team but also for GLAAD and the loyal Yellowjackets fanbase.

OMG THE YJ FAMILY FEUD MONEY IS GOIN TO GLAAD!!!! — neon angel (LOST MY OLD ACC) (@sp1dersfr0mmarz) July 10, 2023

Christina Ricci is cracking me up on Family Feud

So cute and cool 😍

The cast of the Yellowjackets all seem to be a blast together. — Benjamin Trecroci (@btron3030) July 10, 2023

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on ABC.