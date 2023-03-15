Christina Ricci says she was threatened with a lawsuit after refusing to do 'a sex scene a certain way'

Christina Ricci's generation felt the sting of Hollywood so their younger Yellowjackets costars don't have to, the actress said on The View.

The two-time Emmy-nominated actress said on Wednesday's episode of the ABC talk show that she admires the confidence of the actresses who portray the teenage versions of the Showtime series' main cast — particularly after she said she was threatened with legal action over a sex scene as she began her career.

"How different is it do you think, for this cast, these younger versions, compared to when you were in that phase?" cohost Sara Haines asked Ricci, who got her start in the industry as a child actress in projects like Casper and The Addams Family.

Christina Ricci on The View

ABC Christina Ricci on 'The View.'

"It's really great. Us older ladies talk about it all the time. It's amazing to see that they don't necessarily have to go through the things we had to go through. They're able to say, 'I don't want to do this sex scene,' 'I'm not going to be naked,'" the 43-year-old said. "They can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do. Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn't want to do this sex scene in a certain way. It's really changed and it's great to see."

Ricci appears on Yellowjackets as the elder version of Misty, one of the survivors of a mysterious plane crash that stranded an all-female high school soccer team in a remote forest, while Sammi Hanratty plays Misty as a teen.

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC, while Yellowjackets season 2 premieres March 24 on Showtime.

