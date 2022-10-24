Christina Perri and Husband Paul Costabile Welcome 'Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl'

Christina Perri

Christina Perri has welcomed her baby girl!

The "Jar of Hearts" singer, 36, and her husband Paul Costabile announced on Instagram Sunday the arrival of daughter Pixie Rose.

"She's here!⁣" Christina wrote, alongside a picture of herself breastfeeding the new baby, who was born on Saturday, Oct. 22 "With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl."

The couple, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley, lost their daughter Rosie after she was "born silent" in 2020 and previously suffered a miscarriage earlier that year in January 2020.

The singer announced in May that she is expecting another daughter spoke with PEOPLE about approaching her pregnancy with optimism.

"Paul and I are choosing to believe everything is going to be OK," she said at the time.

"And after what I've been through, I will dedicate my life to helping other women. I truly believe that is Rosie's purpose."

Christina Perri/Instagram Christina Perri, husband Paul Costabile and daughter Carmella

Perri admitted that some days of her pregnancy were harder than others.

"I don't know if Paul or I will ever not feel that longing for Rosie," said Perri, who honored Rosie with a tattoo of her name on her chest and a rose tattoo on her hand, as well as a rose tree in the family's garden. "But she will always be in my heart."

Months after Rosie's death, Perri discovered she has a treatable blood-clotting disorder that may have caused both pregnancy losses.

After more than a year of intense therapy, the musician debuted a new album (A Lighter Shade of Blue) and a new mission last summer: to help other women avoid the anguish she experienced by raising awareness about a blood test that can detect disorders like the one she has.

"I don't care how long it takes; I'll never stop," Perri said. "I hope to turn my tragedy into something beautiful."