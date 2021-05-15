Christina Hendricks explains how her hand wound up on the American Beauty poster

Christina Hendricks is finally explaining how she had a hand in American Beauty... or at least the poster.

As you may recall, the Mad Men star shockingly revealed in 2019 that the hand holding the rose on the Oscar-winning film's poster is her hand. During a Friday appearance on the sports radio show The Rich Eisen Show, Hendricks explained the full story behind the iconic image.

"I used to be a model, and one of the gigs I got was to go and shoot a movie poster," the Good Girls star said. "I had no idea what the film was. There were two models, myself and one other. And we did different versions of her hand and her stomach, and my stomach and her hand, and my hand and both. My hand made it in and her stomach made it in." (The stomach reportedly belongs to model and actress Chloe Hunter.)

"I did a few gigs where I did some hand modeling," Hendricks continued. "I was a ballet dancer, so I guess I know how to move my hands in an elegant fashion. It was just a plain, ol' gig. I probably got paid a hundred bucks or something. I was just thrilled to have a job. I didn't know what American Beauty was going to be. And then I finally saw it and was like, 'Hey, that's my hand!'"

Hendricks apparently sat on that story for 20 years before revealing it publicly; her revelation via Instagram that the hand belonged to her provoked shocked reactions even from her fellow actors. "This is important. How come I didn't know this?" her Mad Men costar January Jones wrote in the comments of Hendricks' post.

During her interview with Eisen, Hendricks also debunked rumors that the cast of Mad Men actually drank alcohol while filming the AMC show. "I can confirm that we shared beers at the end of the day sometimes," she quipped. "We have to memorize lines and act and do all sorts of things."

