Christina Hendricks Engaged to George Bianchini After They 'Proposed to Each Other'

Christina Hendricks is getting married!

The Emmy Award nominee, 47, announced her engagement with camera operator George Bianchini on Friday after they "proposed to each other," sharing a photo of herself all dressed up with her husband-to-be.

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever," Hendricks captioned the photo, in which she donned a black long-sleeve dress with white polka dots and a keyhole cutout. Bianchini complemented her in a blue suit.

The couple's announcement was met with celebratory comments from friends. "Yayayayayayay!!!!!❤️❤️❤️," wrote her Mad Men costar January Jones. "Howbow dat?! Congrats y'all!" Good Girls' Retta commented.

"YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY Mr and Mrs Seagull!!!!!!!" Hendricks' Good Girls onscreen sister Mae Whitman wrote.

Hendricks and Bianchini worked together on the first season of her NBC crime comedy-drama Good Girls, which premiered in 2018 and ended after 4 seasons in 2021. They were first romantically linked in November 2021 when they attended a Christian Siriano exhibit together in Georgia.

The Drive actress was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend for 10 years before announcing their separation in 2019.

"Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities," she wrote at the time. "Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths."

"We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs. We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so," added Hendricks.