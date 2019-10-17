Christina Hendricks Announces Split from Husband Geoffrey Arend After 10 Years of Marriage

Christina Hendricks and husband Geoffrey Arend are separating.

The Mad Men alum, 44, and the actor, 41, announced news of their split on Instagram Thursday in a joint statement.

“Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities,” she began her message.

“Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs,” the Good Girls actress continued.

“We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so,” Hendricks concluded.

Hendricks was most recently spotted without her wedding ring at the 10th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Hendricks and Arend wed 10 years ago on Oct. 11, 2009, in New York. They were introduced by her Mad Men costar Vincent Kartheiser.

A day before confirming the split, Hendricks shared a throwback Halloween photo of the pair. “My proudest costume moment to date…Ladies and Gentlemen, Nosferatu and wolf man. I did all this makeup myself including the bald cap!” she wrote.

A rep for Arend did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.