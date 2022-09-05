Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden Walked Their Mom Down the Aisle at Maui Wedding: Photo

christina-hall-wedding

Amy Keith/Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall shared a very special moment with her two sons at her recent wedding ceremony with husband Josh Hall.

On Sunday, the HGTV star shared a sweet video of her two sons, 2½-year-old Hudson London and Brayden James, 7, as they walked her down the aisle at the picturesque event in Maui, Hawaii.

The two boys walked on either side of her, with Hudson holding her hand, as they made their way down the aisle, which was lined with white flower petals.

The pair of brothers looked adorable in matching white button-down shirts with suspenders and khaki pants. The bride, 39, wore a sheer blush gown with white floral embellishments as she celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui.

RELATED PHOTOS: See Every Picture from Christina Hall's 'Dreamiest' Maui Wedding to Josh Hall

christina-hall-wedding

Cassie Schienle/Instagram

RELATED: Christina Haack Is Loving 'Waking up in the Woods' with Kids at New House: 'Tennessee Baby'

The Christina on the Coast star also shared a family photo from the special day, where the boys stood next to Josh while Christina had daughter Taylor Reese, 11, by her side. The family was also joined at the altar by Joshua's niece Audrey, 5½, daughter of his sister and The Hills alum Stacie Adams.

In the caption of a photo of her and Josh shared on her Instagram feed, Christina reflected on the magical day.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be," she wrote in the caption. "My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. 🤍🌊"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography

Anna Kim Photography

In April, Josh celebrated Christina with a heartfelt Instagram post about how the home design expert is "nothing short of incredible."

Story continues

"No one or no thing will keep her from achieving happiness/success," he continued. "She doesn't need anyone's validation and certainly doesn't let anyone's disapproval affect what she does with HER life."

On April 5, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had secretly married, sources telling TMZ they had said their "I dos" in California "sometime over the last 6 months." Christina also changed her last name on her real estate license.

This is Christina's third marriage. Formerly, she was married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead.