Christina Hall and ex Tarek El Moussa 'are focused on co-parenting as a team' after sideline spat with new spouses at kids' soccer game

Christina Hall appeared to argue with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa's new wife, Heather Rae Young, at a children's soccer game over the weekend. They've since said they are focused on co-parenting. (Photos: Getty Images)

While exes Christina Hall and ex Tarek El Moussa came together amid their son Brayden's emergency surgery on Sunday, one day before there was a public spat involving their new spouses.

Photos have surfaced of Tarek pulling his new wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, away from his ex at a children's soccer game on Saturday. The Christina on the Coast star, who was seated holding her friend's baby, and Heather, who was standing, exchanged words on the sidelines.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk away after confronting his ex-wife, Christina Hall, during their kids' soccer in Newport Beach, Calif., on Saturday. (Photo: TheImageDirect.com)

There were also photos of Tarek having a heated exchange with Christina’s new husband, Josh Hall. The men were described by an onlooker as being "upset," and a third man — said to be one of the soccer coaches — got between them.

"A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved," Christina told Us Weekly in a statement. "We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."

Later that day on Saturday, the former Flip or Flop couple's 6-year-old son fell ill and Christina took him to the ER. The boy ended up getting an emergency appendectomy as well as a Meckel's diverticulectomy to remove a small pouch from the lining of the small intestine.

Since then, all four have been publicly singing one another's praises on social media. The Flipping 101 star said Christina, whom he divorced in 2018, made the "right call" taking Brayden to the ER. And while it was a "very scary day" they "all [banded] together as a family to get through it."

With the emergence of these photos, the exes and their new spouses continue to put on a united front. On Tuesday, Christina reshared a health update that Heather posted about Brayden, despite their tiff. It was about how they "all pulled together as a family" during the stressful time and how "the kids will always be the main priority to all of us."

(Screenshot: Christina Hall via Instagram)

Christina echoed that writing that the health emergency was a "good reminder how important team work / co-parenting is. We are all under pressure but when it really matters, we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wakeup call. In the end, all the other stuff is 'noise,' what matters is the kids."

Story continues

(Screenshot: Christina Hall via Instagram)

Christina and Tarek, who are also parents to 11-year-old Taylor, separated rather dramatically in 2017 but continued to work together on their hit HGTV show until earlier this year when it ended after 10 seasons.

Christina's parenting was called into question last month by her second husband, Ant Anstead, whom she was married to between Tarek and Josh.

The Celebrity IOU Joyride host made an emergency bid for full custody of the couple's 2-year-old son Hudson, claiming that he's the full-time caregiver of the boy with Christina spending an average of 7 full days per month with the child. Anstead also claimed Christina transferred custody of Hudson without mentioning that her household had COVID, saying his girlfriend, actress Renée Zellweger, then brought it to the set.

A judge denied Anstead's emergency bid, citing "insufficient showing of exigent circumstances" and said the "notice to other party" was "not adequate." A court date has been set for June 28.