Christina Hall and Josh Hall Celebrate Wedding with Intimate Maui Ceremony: 'An Amazing Night'

Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography

Anna Kim Photography

Christina Hall and Josh Hall are feeling the aloha.

The couple, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii over the weekend.

The bride, 39, shared a stunning photo of herself in a sheer nude gown with white floral embellishments as she embraced her realtor husband, 41, who wore a beige suit, with the sun setting over the ocean in the background.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends," she wrote in the caption. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

Christina's sons Brayden James, 7, and 2½-year-old Hudson London walked her down the aisle, which was laid with white flower petals, and stood by her side during the ceremony, along with daughter Taylor Reese, 11.

She shares Brayden and Taylor with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson with ex Ant Anstead.

They were also joined at the altar by Joshua's niece Audrey, 5½, daughter of his sister and The Hills alum Stacie Adams.

Christina Hall/Instagram

Attended by 40 close friends and family, the ceremony featured hula dancers who performed during the reception.

A source told PEOPLE last July that the couple was dating. "They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," they said. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

They announced their engagement two months later while celebrating his birthday in Los Cabos, Mexico. PEOPLE confirmed the couple's marriage in April after TMZ reported that they tied the knot "sometime over the last 6 months."