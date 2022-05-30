Christina Hall Gushes Over Her 'Other Half' Josh Hall While on Tennessee Work Trip

Christina Hall is in Tennessee with her 'other half' for a work trip. https://www.instagram.com/p/CeE89nrOTbN/.

Christina Hall is feeling the love.

On Saturday, the HGTV star posted sweet photos with husband Josh Hall in their home-away-from-home in Tennessee.

"Quick work trip in Tennessee filming some great content for Christina in the Country 🎥. Loving TN, the crew and all of our new clients!" she wrote of her new HGTV series. "Grateful to live/work in California but still get to film a TV show while enjoying our second home in Franklin, TN. 🤍"

Along with snapping a smiley photo with Josh, Christina shared pictures with friends on a large farm property. In one playful photo, Christina and a friend are posing with a huge pig.

The married couple also shared some romantic sentiments on their Instagram Stories.

Christina posted a photo of Josh sitting in front of a rustic checkers set, captioning the photo, "My other half ❤️🔥 @unbrokenjosh." Josh also shared a photo of Christina in front of the checkers board with a matching comment, "My other half @christinahaack."

The two were enjoying drinks at Leiper's Fork Distillery in Franklin, Tennesee. In his Story, Josh shared a video of Christina and panned to a performer singing and playing the guitar in a corner of the outdoor deck.

Christina and Josh were clearly also entertaining themselves with a heated match of checkers. Josh posted a video on his Instagram Story of the pair battling out with corks instead of classic round pieces.

While on the fun work trip, Christina shared a group photo at a restaurant with her sister-in-law, while revealing a bit about the first episode of her series.

"Double date night with my gorgeous sister-in-law. Stacie and Joel are episode number 1 of Christina in the Country. So fun getting to all work on their home together, it's gonna be a beautiful transformation! 🤍" she captioned her post.

Christina is hard at work on her new HGTV spinoff, Christina in the Country, which will follow her life in her Tennessee farmhouse that she bought last year and showcase the real estate pro's new business adventures.

"I am so excited and grateful Christina in the Country has officially been picked up," Christina said in a statement on April 7. "I love that I get the best of both worlds — the coast and the country. It's an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home."

Earlier this month, Christina shared a family photo with Josh and her three kids, Brayden, 6, Taylor, 11, and Hudson, 2. Christina shares son Brayden and daughter Taylor with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead.

In the sweet photos, the couple and the kids, along with their dog Stella, smiled together as they stood on a rock in front of the ocean. Josh's dad and stepmom also appeared in the second picture of the Instagram post.

"La Jolla never disappoints. Something about the sound of waves crashing 🌊. Nice to have family time with Josh's dad and step mom too. 🤍," Christina captioned the post.