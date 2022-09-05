Christina Hall Floats in Floral Form-Fitting Gown and Soft Glam for Intimate Maui Wedding

Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography

Christina Hall was a blushing bride for a second time!

The HGTV star, who PEOPLE confirmed married realtor Josh Hall in April, walked down the aisle in a blush-bodice gown for her intimate waterfront Maui ceremony over the weekend.

Christina, 39, wore a mostly sheer, form-fitting dress adorned all over in flower appliqués that flowed into a tulle train with a lacy trim. The Flip or Flop alum has not revealed the dress's designer.

Beauty stylist Nikki Aguilar styled Christina's hair and did her makeup on her big day. The Christina on the Coast star shared a selfie on her Instagram story of her beauty look, tagging Aguilar.

To achieve a romantic feel, Aguilar adjoined a two-strand twist on both sides of Christina's head to form one sweeping braid in the back. She styled Christina's remaining golden locks in soft wavy curls.

Aguilar also posted a clip zooming out of the bride's final hair and makeup look in her robe, listing the "full breakdown" of products she used to complete Christina's soft beauty look.

On Sunday, Christina shared a sweet video of her two sons, 2½-year-old Hudson London and Brayden James, 7, as they escorted her down the aisle, with Hudson holding her hand along the way.

In the caption of a photo of her and Josh shared on her Instagram feed, Christina reflected on the magical day.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be," she wrote in the caption. "My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. 🤍🌊"

In April, Josh, 41, celebrated Christina with a heartfelt Instagram post about how the home design expert is "nothing short of incredible."

"No one or no thing will keep her from achieving happiness/success," he continued. "She doesn't need anyone's validation and certainly doesn't let anyone's disapproval affect what she does with HER life."

On April 5, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had secretly married, sources telling TMZ they had said their "I dos" in California "sometime over the last 6 months." Christina also changed her last name on her real estate license.

This is Christina's third marriage. Formerly, she was married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead.