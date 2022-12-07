Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Settle Custody Battle and Will No Longer Go to Trial

122
Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
Ant Anstead, Christina Hall
Ant Anstead, Christina Hall

 

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have reached a custody agreement for their 3-year-old son Hudson and will not be going to trial.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Judge Lee Gabriel of the Superior Court of California in Orange County signed off on the exes' agreement on Nov. 18 to "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of Hudson, which was the agreement when their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

In the documents filed by Hall's lawyer but jointly approved by the pair, the television star and her ex agree on a holiday schedule with a few "exceptions" to the June 2021 proposal.

For Thanksgiving, Hudson will be with Hall on the even-numbered years and with Anstead on the odd-numbered years beginning the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the Monday following.

RELATED: Christina Hall Says She's 'Exhausted' by Drama Around Posting Son Hudson's Face

When it comes to Christmas, on odd years, Hudson will be with his father from Dec. 23 through Christmas Day, in addition to a week of vacation during Hudson's break from school "provided he gives Christina written notice of his planned vacation period on or before December 1 of the respective year," per the document. The same will go for Hall on even years.

The pattern continues for Easter Sunday when the child will be Anstead for even years and Hall on odd years, and vice versa for the 4th of July.

On Halloween, Hudson "shall be with Anthony in even-numbered years and shall be with Christina in odd-numbered years," according to the document.

RELATED: Christina Hall Takes 3 Kids on Trip, Says Son Hudson Is There But 'Can't Be' Seen in Photos

As they have finally been able to agree, Anstead and Hall's trial dates for March 2023 have been canceled.

Attorneys for Hall and Anstead did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Anstead and Hall first announced their split in September 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: Ant Anstead Responds After Commenters Call Him Out for Posting Photos of Son: 'I Stepped Up for Him'

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Hall wrote in a statement at the time. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

An official divorce filing came in November 2020. They later opened up to PEOPLE about their divorce.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm focusing on keeping our private life more private and just enjoying our time together and just being positive," Hall previously said. "I'm focusing on myself and the kids and having fun."

Anstead added that the breakup really put into perspective what matters most in his life.

"When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved," he said. "I walked away completely and left everything [at our family home]. I've realized how little I need, and what's important. I don't need anything but Hudson and my health. All of a sudden, I just had this overwhelming sense of gratitude."

Recommended Stories

  • Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Settle Custody Battle Over Son Hudson, Will Not Go to Trial

    Battle over. Christina Hall (née Haack) and ex-husband Ant Anstead have settled their custody case and will not be going to trial, Us Weekly confirms. The former couple, who share 3-year-old son Hudson, reached their agreement on November 18. According to court documents obtained by Us, Judge Lee Gabriel of the Superior Court of California in Orange County granted that Hall, 39, and the U.K. native, 43, will "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody," which they initially agreed upon in June 2021. The HGTV personality and Anstead made some "exceptions" to their original shared custody plan in docs submitted by Hall's lawyer. Hudson will spend Thanksgiving weekends with his mother during even-numbered years and with his father on odd-numbered years. The Wheeler Dealers alum will also have Hudson for Christmas during odd-numbered years, with an additional week of vacation for the little one's school break "provided he gives Christina written notice of his planned vacation period on or before December 1 of the respective year." Hall agreed to the same guidelines. Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Stewart Cook/Shutterstock; David Fisher/Shutterstock Halloween, Easter Sunday and the 4th of July were also divvied up evenly between the former spouses, alternating every other year. Due to the settlement, the trial scheduled for March 2023 has been canceled. The Christina on the Coast star welcomed Hudson with Anstead in September 2019, less than one year after they tied the knot. Hall is also the mother of daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The Celebrity IOU Joyride star, meanwhile, shares Amelie, 18, and Archie, 16, with ex-wife Louise Anstead. Hall and the Cops and Robbers author called it quits in September 2020. Despite finalizing their divorce the following June, the pair were locked into a messy legal battle after Ant accused the Flip or Flop alum of "exploiting" Hudson on social media for personal gain. He filed for full custody in April, but his petition was denied. The Christina in the Country star, who is married to Joshua Hall, has frequently defended her social media habits since being called out by her ex. After covering Hudson's face with an emoji in a November Instagram post, the design guru gave her followers a lengthy explanation. "This will be the last time I talk about this ... Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson's photos," she wrote. "People on here telling me, 'She was never told she couldn't post' ... Umm correct ... I never said that! I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson ... I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge. I CHOSE and choose not to post Hudson because I was exhausted with Instagram being used as a tool against me." She continued: "This has nothing to do with ads, people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this actually has to do with advertisements. This is about CONTROL." One month prior, Ant raised eyebrows by sharing a photo of the toddler despite dissing Christina for doing the same. "Hudson will see a father protecting him when he had no voice, his childhood is not for sale. ... As a parent, I have no worry in shouldering the cost to protect him," he wrote in an Instagram reply at the time, clarifying his perspective.

  • Christina Haack and Ant Anstead’s Battle Over Son Hudson: Everything We Know About Ant’s Custody Claim, Christina’s Response

    Ant Anstead is unhappy with his and Christina Hall's (née Haack) custody agreement over their 2-year-old son Hudson. The Wheeler Dealers host, 43, filed a petition seeking full custody of their toddler with an Orange County, California, court on April 28, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. Anstead, who was married to Hall for two years before their September 2020 split, previously agreed to joint custody of Hudson, but has since changed his mind.

  • Federal judge recommends reality TV couple, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve prison time in Florida

    Reality television couple, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were recommended to serve their sentences for fraud and tax evasion in Florida prisons.

  • Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Negativity About Transitioning From One Child to Two: ‘Don't Let Other People's Ideas Get to You’

    Brittany Mahomes shared the most adorable photos of her 1-year-old daughter, Sterling, in the most darling romper we’ve ever seen, but more importantly, the mom of two also shared her thoughts on the negative commentary she received ahead of adding a second child to her family. Adding a thoughtful caption to the sweet shots of […]

  • Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Why She Won't Date Ex B.J. Novak Again: He's a 'Wonderful Friend'

    "You have exes that you wouldn't necessarily marry now," Mindy Kaling said

  • Tom Hanks Jokes He 'Slept with the Producer' Rita Wilson for Lead Role in A Man Called Otto

    The two-time Oscar winner also worked with son Truman Hanks, who plays the younger version of his character in A Man Called Otto, in theaters Dec. 25

  • Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wear Coordinating Suits to Accept Their 2022 People's Choice Award

    Kardashian also took home the top prize for reality star of 2022, which she's won every year since 2018

  • Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem

    "I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment

  • The killer behind the Idaho student slayings likely left DNA behind but the college house crime scene could complicate the investigation, police expert says

    "So you have all this blood, and there might be hair fibers, but you're also dealing with a college house," a retired NYPD sergeant told Insider.

  • Fans of 'The Office' are Getting Heated Over Mindy Kaling's Claim That Most Characters Would Be ‘Canceled’ in 2022

    It’s hard to believe it’s been almost a decade since The Office wrapped up, but in that time, society has changed. Things that might have been funny when the show first aired, aren’t so humorous now — and Mindy Kaling agrees with this assessment. As a writer on the show, she was responsible for some […]