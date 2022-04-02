Christina Haack Says She Wasn't 'Throwing Shade' at Exes After Calling Fiancé Josh Hall 'All Man'

Christina and Josh

christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack is shutting down drama before it begins.

The HGTV star, 38, clarified that in a recent post praising her fiancé Joshua Hall, she was not "throwing shade" at ex-husbands Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa after speculation began circulating on social media.

"Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen. Never give up," Haack wrote in her original post, sharing a romantic photo of herself kissing Hall, 41.

RELATED: Christina Haack Says Fiancé Josh Hall Is 'All Man,' Treats Her 'Like His Queen'

She followed it up with a statement on her Instagram Story, setting the record straight. "My posts are never 'throwing shade' at anyone," she began in the post.

"I don't even think like [that]. I live in the present not the past. I'm focused on Josh and the kids and work ... nothing and no one else," Haack continued. "People need to stop comparing and making up scenarios. Josh treats me like a queen and that's what matters to me."

Christina Haack

christinahaack/Instagram

Haack announced her engagement to Hall during a romantic Mexican getaway in September after they were first romantically linked in July. However, she revealed last month that they began dating at least several months earlier, sharing a throwback photo of the two of them in Nashville last March.

"I'm happier than I thought was possible," she told PEOPLE of their engagement in November. "I've changed in a way where I feel like I'm the best version of myself and the most authentic."

"Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life. I love that Josh is a well-balanced man," Haack added. "He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him."

The Christina on the Coast star was previously married to Anstead, 43, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Hudson London, from 2018 until their divorce was finalized last June. He has since been dating Renée Zellweger after meeting on an episode of his Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

Story continues

From 2009 to 2018, Haack was married to El Moussa, 40, with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. They've continued co-hosting their flagship HGTV series Flip or Flop together since their divorce, until announcing the show's conclusion after 10 seasons last month.

RELATED VIDEO: Flip or Flop Set Was 'Too Intimate of a Setting' for Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa: Source

"I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade. It's a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud," she told PEOPLE of the show's ending. "The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn't always easy."

"I'm looking forward to my next chapter and working in positive, fun and creative environments. I'm ready to let go of the stress and enjoy life and all it has to offer," Haack added.