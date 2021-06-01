Christina Haack talks making a 'fresh start' as 'Christina on the Coast' returns

Christina Haack stars in "Christina on the Coast." (Photo: HGTV)

Christina Haack is all about fresh starts this season of her HGTV show — well, one of them anyway — Christina on the Coast.

In addition to the pandemic, Haack, who also co-stars on the network's hit Flip or Flop, filed for divorce from husband Ant Anstead in November after having separated from him in September. (She announced in February that she was using her family name again.)

"I mean, I just always look at the future," she tells Yahoo Entertainment when asked what's gotten her through this tough time. "I never get held in the past, and it's just, you know, building my design business and working on a furniture line and a luxury vinyl flooring line."

The busy design expert says that her family, which includes three children, ages 21 months to 10, has bought a boat, and they've made plenty use of that.

She even made some changes at her home to reflect the sense of renewal.

"I freshened up my living room and added this really cool bar area, kinda more glam.... It's just like taking things… and freshening them up, whether that's, you know, new bedding or new pictures on the wall."

Viewers will actually see the bar on the show, as it's one of the many transformations that Haack undertakes this season.

"It was really, really fun. I got to do some amazing projects," she teases of Christina on the Coast's upcoming episodes, which began filming in October. Haack notes that she had the chance to "work on a lot of different styles" and "super good before and afters" result.

At one point in the 14 episodes, the camera turns on close friend Cassie Zebisch's wedding.

Twenty-plus episodes into Haack's more personal, solo show — she works on the renovation-focused Flip or Flop with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — she says sharing much of her life has become routine.

Story continues

"This is the third season, so I'm pretty used to it and only include things that I want to include and things I’m comfortable including," Haack says. "I'm a producer on the show, so just making sure that myself and the kids are comfortable and just doing things that I think are fun."

Christina on the Coast premieres Thursday, June 3 at 9 p.m. on HGTV and streams on Discovery+.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment: