Christina El Moussa Splits From Doug Spedding and Says 'There Is No Shame in Beginning Again' as He Enters Rehab

Christina El Moussa and her boyfriend, Doug Spedding, have split.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the 34-year-old Flip or Flop star and 55-year-old Spedding have called it quits on their relationship.

“Christina supports Doug’s decision to seek treatment and remains in contact to support his recovery,” says a source.

On Wednesday, In Touch first reported that Christina had ended her romance with the businessman, who has entered an in-patient rehabilitation center for addiction issues.

Christina took to Instagram Tuesday to share an inspirational quote: “There is no shame in beginning again, for you get a chance to build bigger + better than before.” She added the caption, “People can impact you in different ways … the important ones enter your life for a reason a season or a lifetime #keepthefaith.”

In July, PEOPLE reported that the pair, who were linked before her marriage to ex Tarek El Moussa, had reconnected.

“Their children are only a few years apart, so they’ve been doing a lot of activities with the kids: ice skating, swimming, BBQs, just low-key stuff at home,” a source said about Christina and Spedding, who is a father of six. “Christina respects that he is a great father; he’s always present when it comes to his children and isn’t distracted by his phone and social media. They’re just taking it slow and enjoying their time together.”

Speaking with E!’s Daily Pop in September, Christina said of her relationship with Spedding: “Doug and I are doing great. He actually has six kids. He has two twins that are girls — they’re 10. Taylor loves them. They got along really well.”

Christina and Tarek quietly separated following a bizarre incident involving a gun and revealed in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE in December that they had split.

She submitted her divorce documents in August citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup from Tarek, 35, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children: daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 2.

While both Christina and Tarek have been linked to other people since their separation, the duo has a great working relationship and continues to film Flip or Flop together.