Christina Anstead Gives Ex Tarek El Moussa a Shout-Out While Spending Time with His Mom: 'Modern Family'

Christina Anstead is having some family fun at the slopes!

On Friday, the Christina on the Coast star, 37, shared some photos and videos from a family trip to Utah's Deer Valley Resort.

Joining her on the slopes were her two children — son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 10, with ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa — as well as El Moussa's mom.

Alongside one snowy snap from the getaway, Anstead gave her ex a shout-out — and tagged his fiancée Heather Rae Young. "Modern Family ❄️ thank you Tarek for letting me borrow your mama!" the mom of two captioned the sweet photo.

The trip also included some inner tubing — which Anstead insisted her son enjoyed, despite the face he may have made in a video that documented his first time going down the hill.

"Brays face lol," she wrote alongside one video documenting the hilarious moment. "Don't worry he went again and loved it."

"Enjoying time with the grandkids in Deer Valley. It is snowing. So beautiful. I love it," El Moussa's mom wrote alongside a collection of videos and photos.

The trip came less than a month after Anstead reverted to her maiden name amid her divorce from ex Ant Anstead.

The HGTV star — who announced their split in September after less than two years of marriage — changed her name in her Instagram bio to read "Christina Haack," although her handle on the social media platform remains @christinaanstead.

Opening up about co-parenting with her El Moussa, Anstead previously told PEOPLE that the pair are a "united front."

"Tarek and I split four years ago. That's a long time. When there are tough times like these, all of a sudden we're totally a unified front and talk and email multiple times a day," she said, noting that their focus is always "" 'What's best for the kids?' "

"It's good we're on the same page — otherwise it would be a mess!" she added.