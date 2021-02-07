Christie Brinkley celebrates getting COVID-19 shot after her 67th birthday: 'It's a beautiful day for a vaccine'

Christie Brinkley called getting her actual COVID-19 shot a "piece of cake." (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Christie Brinkley has found a special way to ring in her birthday: getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

The famed supermodel, who turned 67 on Feb. 2, told fans she spent “my first day of being 50 for the 17th time” getting the COVID-19 vaccination at a site in Astoria, Queens.

“It’s a beautiful day for a vaccine,” Brinkley shared in a video posted to social media on Saturday.

The “Uptown Girl” star was accompanied by her son Jack as she documented her vaccination experience, from the car journey to Queens to getting the first dose of the Modern vaccine in her shoulder. She dubbed the process a “piece of cake.”

“I feel so lucky to have gotten my appointment,” she said, going on to urge her fans to follow suit so they could have their own “peace of mind.”

“Do yourself a favor, do your community a favor, do your family a favor and get vaccinated,” she shared. “You’ll be glad you did. This has been a public service announcement by Christie Brinkley and her son, Jack Paris.”

Brinkley follows stars including Samuel L. Jackson, Steve Martin, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Martha Stewart, Judi Dench, Joan Collins, Jeff Goldblum, Tyler Perry and Billy Crystal in getting the vaccine.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: