Christie Brinkley, 65, poses in her July 4th swimsuit and sets off Instagram fireworks

Christie Brinkley still has her model style at 65, proving it with a July 4 swimsuit photo posted to social media over the holiday.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover star beamed in her American flag-inspired swimsuit in the Instagram post before a beach party.

"Happy 4th of July outfit!" Brinkley wrote.

Brinkley, who hit what for most Americans is the official retirement age in February, posed in a sultry bikini photo in May. She is not phased by "the number" which she says "doesn't represent the modern women today."

"In the olden days, the numbers came with so many rules and so much weight on a woman," she told Fox News. "There were so many restrictions associated with certain numbers. Like after 30 you can’t wear your skirt above your knee. After 40 you shouldn’t wear your hair below your shoulders. Nowadays, women are totally reshaping the numbers and giving those numbers a new image. To me, to be turning 65, it really could be any number. The only thing is that once you pass 50, every birthday is an opportunity to take stock and say, 'What else do I want to do?' And then go for it!"

Brinkley's Instagram feed is worth the trip, especially her photo alongside daughter Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook(with ex-husband Peter Cook) on her 21st birthday, posted July 2.

Brinkley told the story of Sailor's exciting, comedic entry into this Earth 21 years before.

"Sailor had her first big adventure in the first minute of her life! As the Doctor handed her to me for her first hug...the bottom half of the table we were on broke... turning our bed into a slide!!!!" Brinkley wrote. "I held tight to my baby girl as we slid off right onto the Doctor! Talk about comedic timing and a memorable first entrance! That’s my @sailorbrinkleycook."

And then there's more July 4th fireworks.

Brinkley also showed she can look stunning in her "preferred fireworks viewing" position - lying back with a fashionable straw hat, taken from a Social Life Magazine photo shoot.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christie Brinkley, 65, poses in her July 4th swimsuit and sets off Instagram fireworks