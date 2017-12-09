Christian Slater reveals he stole his Star Trek costume

From Digital Spy

Mr Robot star Christian Slater has opened up about his cameo role in 1991's Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country – and yes, his mum helped him land the gig.

Slater was a huge Trek fan, and a pretty big star by that time too, having already appeared in the likes of 1989's Heathers and 1991's Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves as the Will Scarlett to Kevin Costner's Robin Hood.

But when it came to landing a cameo part, it seems it was very much a case of who you know – and in this case, that was his mum Mary Jo Slater, who happened to be the casting director on the film.

View photos Photo credit: Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic / Getty Images More

[Christian Slater with mum Mary Jo in 2005]

"Oh yes," he said on Graham Norton's BBC Radio 2 programme today (December 9) when asked about how the cameo came about. "My mother was the casting director, so...

"Yeah, that was a bit of nepotism there for me. I'm not even going to kid around, I had an in, and that was it."

Slater appeared in the film in a cameo role as an unnamed night-duty officer, who is credited as Excelsior Communications Officer.

View photos Photo credit: CBS / Paramount More

And while Slater was being candid about his Star Trek past, he also opened up about some of his more nefarious actions on set too.

"I stole the costume, by the way," he added. "I have it in a box somewhere. It was William Shatner's costume from Star Trek II, actually."

And when Graham asked if he got to keep it, Slater replied: "Well, I wasn't supposed to. I walked off [the set]."

Well, there we have it. Don't invite Slater to cameo in anything if you want to keep the costume afterward.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like