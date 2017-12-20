Christian Bale: Hollywood would be better if 'white dudes weren't in charge'

Christian Bale has said that Hollywood – and the USA in general, for that matter – would be a better place without all the ‘white dudes’ running things.

The British-born actor was speaking for the AOL Build series of live interviews, with his co-stars from forthcoming movie Hostiles.

He explained that the reason he moved his family to the US was that he felt is was a ‘country of inclusion’, though he is now less sure.





“Our culture will be so much richer the day that we stop saying, ‘Hey, it’s all white dudes who are running things’,” Bale said.

“Whether that be Hollywood, whether that be Washington, you know. We’re going to get, in Hollywood, so much better films and so much more interesting stories being told and America will become the America that the rest of the world sees it as, that makes it unique… that we recognize makes this such a beautiful, brilliant country.”

Bale’s comments chime with the backdrop to his forthcoming performance.

Hostiles, directed by Crazy Heart helmsman Scott Cooper, finds Bale playing US Army captain Joseph J. Blocker, who reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Native American tribal chief back to his family’s lands in 1892.

Also starring Rosamund Pike, Jesse Plemons, Wes Studi and Ben Foster, It’s due out in the UK on January 5.

