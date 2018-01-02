Christian Bale: 'I was in talks for Han Solo movie'

From Digital Spy

Hardcore method actor and 'Terminator: Salvation rant audio' star Christian Bale was reported as being in talks for Solo: A Star Wars Story at the beginning of 2017, before the movie had a title and when Phil Lord and Chris Miller were still on board as directors.

Lots of insiders said that Bale was being eyed to play Solo's mentor, a role that eventually went to Woody Harrelson, but the actor himself has never confirmed that he was in talks about it... until now.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (about 30 minutes, 47 seconds in), the Howl's Moving Castle star said: "Yes, [it was] very tempting. I not only love the films going back to my childhood but also have a very long relationship with Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall because they did Empire of the Sun from many years back.

"There was discussion. I hope there will be future discussions."

View photos Photo credit: Entertainment Studios More

Expanding on his geekiness, Bale said: "I'm a huge fan. Star Wars really interests me.

"I've still got the Millennium Falcon, I've got the AT-AT. My daughter, her first love was Darth Vader.

"She absolutely adored Darth Maul... stood near him at Disneyland and he growled and he's got those teeth and he stayed in character – really wonderful performance – and she was teeny and I thought, 'This is gonna scare the crap out of her, this is such a bad idea'.

"And then she stopped and she said, 'Daddy, I'm in love'."

View photos Photo credit: Lucasfilm More

Elsewhere in the interview, Bale talks about that meltdown, his Batman voice, his thoughts on other superhero films, and how he learned to love Newsies over time.

And although he hasn't appeared in Star Wars (yet), Bale did star alongside Oscar Isaac last year in The Promise.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like