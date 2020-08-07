    Chrissy Teigen called out for using Goya beans after vowing to boycott over Trump: 'Hypocrite'

    Social media users slammed Teigen, who was seen using Goya beans in a cooking tutorial after calling for a boycott. (Photo: Reuters)

    Oops. Chrissy Teigen is getting called out for using Goya beans, one month after she urged her 13 million followers to buy different brands over the CEO’s support of President Donald Trump

    On Thursday, Teigen shared a cooking tutorial on her Instagram Story and fans were quick to notice a can of Goya beans on the kitchen counter when she was prepping her oxtail stew. The 34-year-old model declared it “a successful morning” at the market, although it’s unclear if she purchased the beans during that trip. The Cravings author announced in July she would boycott the brand after its CEO, Robert Unanue, said Americans are “truly blessed” to have a “leader like President Trump.” 

    Teigen, who is a vocal critic of President Trump, retweeted Unanue’s Rose Garden speech on July 9 and wrote, “F********K. A shame. Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye.”

    In a follow-up tweet, she added, “The next step republicans will do (mark my words, they did this with my equinox tweets as well) is say you aren’t supporting the workers if you boycott. You ARE. They should never feel they have to work for someone who agrees Mexicans are ‘vile’ ‘rapists’ - F*** this guy.”

    Teigen said people should support the workers “by empowering them to be stronger than this absolute b*****d. I will personally do what I can to financially ensure these farms can carry on without them.”

    “You think they’re going under? I see a new Karen every day spouting off in a Trader Joe’s who will gleefully buy the beans. Don’t worry about f****** GOYA,” Teigen tweeted.

    Days later, she called out Ivanka Trump’s photo holding a can of Goya beans for using her position as a White House advisor to endorse a private business.

    People were quick to label the Sports Illustrated model a “hypocrite.”

    Teigen, who is very active on social media, has yet to respond.

