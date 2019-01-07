Chrissy Teigen Shows Support For Women In R. Kelly Doc: 'F**k R Kelly'

Chrissy Teigen on Monday weighed in on the sexual assault allegations leveled against singer R. Kelly in the recent Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.”

“So in awe of the strength and courage of the women involved, who survived and told their stories,” the model and author wrote on Twitter.

I just finished it as well. Proud of john but so in awe of the strength and courage of the women involved, who survived and told their stories. I wish I could be as eloquent as John but - fuck R Kelly. #MuteRKellyhttps://t.co/629MAyo70z — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

Teigen’s husband, musician John Legend, appeared in the final installment of the series on Saturday, speaking out against the singer’s alleged actions. Of the various musicians who’ve worked with Kelly, Legend was one of the only ones willing to discuss his thoughts about Kelly on camera.

The author and filmmaker dream hampton, an executive producer of “Surviving R. Kelly,” told the Detroit Free Press that “when it comes to celebrities, it was incredibly difficult to get people who had collaborated with Kelly to come forward. That makes John Legend even more of a hero for me.”

Legend shrugged off the praise he received for speaking out, calling it an “easy decision.”

Teigen said on Twitter she’s proud of Legend and wishes she “could be as eloquent” as him. “Fuck R Kelly,” she wrote. “#MuteRKelly.”

The #MuteRKelly hashtag has picked up steam among many other celebrities who have shared the message in solidarity with the alleged victims:

I apologize to every female that had to endure the torture and mental breakdown of this nigga. I apologize to every family member who lost a child to this nigga. I been living for 30 years and I never seen no shit like this. Smh #MuteRKelly — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) January 6, 2019

Been watching the 6 part docuseries #SurvivingRKellly on @lifetimetv as well as wiping from every device every R Kelly song I could find. Now figuring out how to use my law degree and years of prosecutorial sex crimes experience to help. #MuteRKelly — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) January 6, 2019

Thank you @dreamhampton for shining a bright light on the predation of R. Kelly#SurvivingRKelly#MuteRKelly — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 6, 2019

I will never listen to another R Kelly song in my life. #MuteRKelly — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) January 7, 2019

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.