Chrissy Teigen savagely responds to Eric Trump's 'life is exponentially worse' remark

Eric Trump, middle son of President Trump, had many people rolling their eyes this week after he complained about his father’s — and the Trump family’s — quality of life since his father decided to enter politics.

Talking to Westchester Magazine, the businessman noted precisely when everything changed for the Trumps.

“My father’s life became exponentially worse the minute he decided to run for president,” Trump told the magazine. “He didn’t need to do this, but he was immensely frustrated with where the country was going. There would be far fewer headaches if it weren’t for politics.”

Trump’s wife, Lara Trump, added that some of her family members “pine for the old days.”

The interview left a sour taste with many people who, in fact, agree with Trump assessment, in so far as they feel that their own lives have become “exponentially worse” since Trump Sr. made his foray into politics.

The online trolling began immediately. Leading the charge was model Chrissy Teigen, who mockingly, and savagely, said that she could relate to the Trumps.

ours too! finally, something in common. https://t.co/TwXTVfYUZG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 4, 2018





Others chimed in, applauding Teigen’s simple, yet brutal, rebuttal, and agreeing with the wife of musician John Legend and mother of two. They, too, “pine for the old days,” when the Trump family was far from Washington.

He could MAGA by leaving — Anita Fletcher (@Qnofcomd) June 4, 2018





Dear @EricTrump, the lives of all 7/BN+ people on the planet became ‘exponentially more difficult’ the day your Dad became president. Sincerely, All the people on the planet (seriously, ALL of us) — Julia Hill (@jmkhill2004) June 5, 2018





A hell of a lot of people’s lives got exponentially worse the minute your father decided to run for President, @EricTrump. The difference is that he had a choice and still does. You get NO sympathy. — Verity Pace (@VerityPace) June 5, 2018





Poor Trump. There’s no shame in resigning Donny! You do what’s right for you! We the people understand. — Amanda Webb (@TreatMeRight84) June 4, 2018





@EricTrump I can assure you the life of the American people has become "exponentially worse" since the election of @realDonaldTrump and I will guarantee you we got the raw end of that deal – you want to make Trump's life better encourage all voters to vote BLUE in November !!! — Matthew Scherer (@mscherer0902) June 5, 2018





He could quit! Go back to the good life! — Demian Cordova (@SuperDemC) June 4, 2018





To Eric Trump . Tell your father to #resign. Improve his life…and the world's.Make America Sane Again. MASA. — LaNuevaMejicana (@Uhuruhsiempre) June 4, 2018





Was thinking the same thing when I saw that headline — Judith (@JudithinDayton) June 4, 2018





Someone tell Eric Trump our lives became infinitely worse when his father ran and became president — Jon Vespasian (@JonVespasian) June 4, 2018





