    Chrissy Teigen savagely responds to Eric Trump's 'life is exponentially worse' remark

    Heather Gardner
    Video Producer, Yahoo Entertainment

    Eric Trump, middle son of President Trump, had many people rolling their eyes this week after he complained about his father’s — and the Trump family’s — quality of life since his father decided to enter politics.

    Talking to Westchester Magazine, the businessman noted precisely when everything changed for the Trumps.

    “My father’s life became exponentially worse the minute he decided to run for president,” Trump told the magazine. “He didn’t need to do this, but he was immensely frustrated with where the country was going. There would be far fewer headaches if it weren’t for politics.”

    Trump’s wife, Lara Trump, added that some of her family members “pine for the old days.”

    The interview left a sour taste with many people who, in fact, agree with Trump assessment, in so far as they feel that their own lives have become “exponentially worse” since Trump Sr. made his foray into politics.

    The online trolling began immediately. Leading the charge was model Chrissy Teigen, who mockingly, and savagely, said that she could relate to the Trumps.


    Others chimed in, applauding Teigen’s simple, yet brutal, rebuttal, and agreeing with the wife of musician John Legend and mother of two. They, too, “pine for the old days,” when the Trump family was far from Washington.










