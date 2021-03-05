Chrissy Teigen returns to her ‘roots’ dressing as Hooters Girl for party

Chrissy Teigen is always up for a themed party — and this one was extra spicy.

The model and cookbook author, 35, threw a Hooters birthday bash for her stylist Alana Van Deraa — and got into the party spirit by donning the restaurant chain's signature tank and orange short-shorts worn by the women who work there. If she looked comfortable in the uniform that's because she apparently was a hostess at the chain back in the day, and Hooters has since jokingly asked her if she wanted her job back.

Teigen shared front and rear looks in the form-fitting ensemble, writing, "Back to my roots. Was a hostess at the hoots! the shorts, they have changed!!!!" as they rode up in the back.

Teigen's Instagram stories showed that the foodie went to great lengths planning "Alana's Twenty Ate" party. She had a custom menu with a variety of wings, the chain's signature snack, with varying degrees of spiciness, as well as well as sides.

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)

The cake was Hooters-themed, as well. It was two tiers with a Van Deraa lookalike in uniform at the top, and fake chicken wings— along with celery and carrots in ranch dip — around the bottom, made by Buddy Valastro's Carlo's Bakery.

(Screenshot: Alana Van Deraa via Instagram)

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)

Teigen's fam was present for the shindig, including husband John Legend and daughter Luna. Legend donned a Hooters hat and black polo shirt while Luna had on a white Hooters T-shirt.

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)

Apparently there was enough Hooters merchandise for all. An "aftermath" photo showed lots of hats on a table covered with empty plates and kids toys.

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)

Teigen sharing the party pix and revealing she was once a hostess led to Hooters saying she's "re-hired," though she doesn't exactly need the work with her many projects related to Cravings and beyond. The company also jokingly offered the EGOT winner a job, too.

(Screenshot: Hooters via Instagram)

(Screenshot: Hooters via Instagram)

(Screenshot: Hooters via Instagram)

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)

