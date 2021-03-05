  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chrissy Teigen returns to her ‘roots’ dressing as Hooters Girl for party

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chrissy Teigen is always up for a themed party — and this one was extra spicy.

The model and cookbook author, 35, threw a Hooters birthday bash for her stylist Alana Van Deraa — and got into the party spirit by donning the restaurant chain's signature tank and orange short-shorts worn by the women who work there. If she looked comfortable in the uniform that's because she apparently was a hostess at the chain back in the day, and Hooters has since jokingly asked her if she wanted her job back.

Teigen shared front and rear looks in the form-fitting ensemble, writing, "Back to my roots. Was a hostess at the hoots! the shorts, they have changed!!!!" as they rode up in the back.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Teigen's Instagram stories showed that the foodie went to great lengths planning "Alana's Twenty Ate" party. She had a custom menu with a variety of wings, the chain's signature snack, with varying degrees of spiciness, as well as well as sides.

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)
(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)

The cake was Hooters-themed, as well. It was two tiers with a Van Deraa lookalike in uniform at the top, and fake chicken wings— along with celery and carrots in ranch dip — around the bottom, made by Buddy Valastro's Carlo's Bakery.

(Screenshot: Alana Van Deraa via Instagram)
(Screenshot: Alana Van Deraa via Instagram)
(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)
(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)

Teigen's fam was present for the shindig, including husband John Legend and daughter Luna. Legend donned a Hooters hat and black polo shirt while Luna had on a white Hooters T-shirt.

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)
(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)

Apparently there was enough Hooters merchandise for all. An "aftermath" photo showed lots of hats on a table covered with empty plates and kids toys.

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)
(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)

Teigen sharing the party pix and revealing she was once a hostess led to Hooters saying she's "re-hired," though she doesn't exactly need the work with her many projects related to Cravings and beyond. The company also jokingly offered the EGOT winner a job, too.

(Screenshot: Hooters via Instagram)
(Screenshot: Hooters via Instagram)
(Screenshot: Hooters via Instagram)
(Screenshot: Hooters via Instagram)
(Screenshot: Hooters via Instagram)
(Screenshot: Hooters via Instagram)
(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)
(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories