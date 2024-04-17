Chrissy Teigen Responds To Critic Who Said She Has Kids 'To Stay Relevant'

Chrissy Teigen recently shut down an Instagram user who seemingly accused her and her husband, singer John Legend, of going through great lengths for attention.

On Monday, the cookbook author responded to a critic in the comments section of Instagram account, Comments by Celebs, who said the couple has kids to “stay relevant.”

The Comments by Celebs account had shared a screenshot of Legend’s Instagram post earlier this week, in which he celebrated their oldest daughter, Luna, who turned 8 last weekend.

“[Legend and Teigen] always trying to stay relevant by talking and keep on having kids,” the commenter wrote. “No one cares.”

“Yes very bored and need attention and there is no other way in the world to get it than having kids,” Teigen responded.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend photographed at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10 in Beverly Hills, California. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Comments by Celebs had featured Legend’s post celebrating Luna’s 8th birthday.

“Luna made us parents 8 years ago today and she’s truly the best daughter we could ask for. We love you to the moon and back, my brilliant girl!” he wrote in the caption of the post.

Teigen jokingly responded to the singer in the comments section of the post, referencing their 1-year-old daughter, Esti: “Just read this to Esti.”

The couple share four children: Luna, Esti, and sons Miles and Wren. Teigen experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020 at 20 weeks. She and Legend named the baby Jack.

The couple has been open about how they balance their busy lives as parents.

During a sit-down conversation at the Voices of Beauty Summit in Los Angeles last month, Legend said that he and Teigen have committed to doing “a staycation one night a month to get away from the kids.”

“You gotta take that time for yourself and for your relationship, I think, if you’re in a partnership with someone, because if you don’t take those moments to reset ... then time can get away from you,” he said.

