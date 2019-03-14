Chrissy Teigen Photoshops Hers and John Legend's Faces to Poke Fun at College Bribery Scam

Chrissy Teigen is poking fun at the college admissions cheating scam allegedly involving high-profile actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

On Wednesday, Teigen, 33, tweeted a photo, which showed her face and husband John Legend‘s face photoshopped on professional soccer players.

“Does this look real? We are trying to get into Harvard,” Teigen wrote. The model also included a photoshopped photo of celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband Mike Rosenthal’s face on two other soccer players.

Teigen’s joke comes amid news that parents involved in the scam allegedly doctored photos to make it seem like their children were athletes and wrote large checks in order to get their offspring into elite colleges and universities including Yale, Georgetown, the University of Southern California and Stanford.

According to the complaint, two of the accused, Devin Sloane and Elisabeth Kimmel, went as far as allegedly having sports pictures of their children photoshopped, creating phony athletic profiles, and paying more than $200,000 so their children could attend USC.

Sloane, who owns several businesses — including a Los Angeles-based drinking water and wastewater systems provider — allegedly worked with USC’s senior associate athletic director Donna Heinel to present his son as a recruit to the school’s men’s water polo team, thus facilitating his admission to USC, according to the affidavit.

However, Sloane’s son did not play water polo competitively. So, according to the documents, Sloane purchased water polo gear through Amazon and an email revealed that Sloane worked with a graphic designer to create photos of his son playing the sport.

“Any chance to put him in a setting that looks like an outdoor [polo] pool?” Sloane asked, according to the complaint. In another email, the designer sent a doctored photo of Sloane’s son with his right arm and torso above the water line. The designer asked if the photo was suitable.

When the photos were finished, the designer sent well wishes with a simple, “Hope this works.”

Sloane did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Lori Loughlin More

Federal court records unsealed Tuesday in Boston name 50 people, including Huffman and Loughlin, who have been indicted as part of the alleged nationwide scheme, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” the release says.

RELATED: Olivia Jade Was on a USC Official’s Yacht Amid College Admissions Bribery Scandal

On Wednesday, Loughlin, 54, appeared before a judge — just hours after she was taken into custody.

The Full House star made her first appearance in federal court in Los Angeles where a judge set her bond at $1 million, according to the Associated Press. The actress faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.