Chrissy Teigen hopes for ‘closure in my heart’ after holding memorial service for baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have memorial for son Jack 1 year after his death. (Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend held a Buddhist service for baby Jack one year after their pregnancy loss.

"Took me a year but finally honored his little spirit with some blessings today," the Cravings author and model wrote on social media."Hopefully some closure in my heart will happen now."

She added, "Thank you guys for the kind words. It’s a process."

The photos showed the couple with their kids, Luna and Miles, and her mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, participating in a ceremony with Buddhist monks in their home. In one photo, they all prayed together — and there was a shrine to the baby. In the background, you can see the tree they planted for Jack.

Teigen has said she fancies herself "half Buddhist" — and once made a food offering at a Buddhist Temple, giving 99 eggs to the gods, in the hopes of getting pregnant.

Her mom told E! News,"I'm a Buddhist, so I think [Jack] is with my parents, my grandparents, my dog, everyone together. They look after us, our family here," adding, He's "still he is with us, we take him with us everywhere. He's around every day."

Buddhist funeral services are traditionally held in a monastery or at the family home, according to the Funeral Partners website. Buddhist monks are invited to lead the ceremony and they read sermons and lead chants or sutras (funeral prayers). There's usually an image of the deceased and an image of a Buddha. Mourners put out flowers, candles, fruit and light incense.

Jack had been cremated, which is the preferred choice of the religion due to the Buddhist belief in reincarnation.

Chrissy shared a video showing her getting ready for the service with daughter Luna. (Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)

Teigen lost her pregnancy at 20 weeks on Sept. 30, 2020. The star, who has endometriosis, shared that journey, first as she was on bed rest — and later as she was hospitalized after losing blood. They were open about the loss, which left them in "complete and utter grief," even sharing photos they took in the hospital honoring baby Jack and saying goodbye.

Earlier this week, Teigen — who has said she can no longer get pregnant and is looking into other options like adoption or surrogacy — posted a tribute to Jack on National Sons Day.

"The son we almost had," Teigen wrote, "A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to. I didn’t get to take care of you, but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. They told me it would get easier, but, yeah, that hasn’t started yet. Mom and dad love you forever."