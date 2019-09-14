Chrissy Teigen Marks 6th Wedding Anniversary to Husband John Legend with Hilarious Candid Photo

Chrissy Teigen is giving followers a glimpse into her anniversary celebrations with husband John Legend.

The Bring the Funny star, 33, and The Voice coach, 40, who have been together for 12 years, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Saturday with a trip to Paris.

The mom of two shared what the couple was really doing on their anniversary in a candid photo of the two in their hotel room with Teigen falling asleep and Legend looking at his computer.

“Happy anniversary, baby!!!” Teigen wrote in the caption, poking fun that the two were both exhausted and keeping to themselves.

The model also shared a video from the celebration to Twitter on Saturday, with footage featuring her getting glam. “One day in Paris for my anniversary! Love you baby!!” she captioned the post.

The clip begins showing a beautiful bouquet of flowers, seemingly given to Teigen for her anniversary, before panning to the social media star who quips, “the f— am I even supposed to do with that?” in response to the floral gift.

“6th anniversaries be like,” she joked of the video.

Legend was quick to respond to Teigen’s sarcastic gestures. “Our love is impeccable and impractical,” wrote the All of Me singer.

Since getting married in 2013, the couple, who share daughter Luna Simone, 3, and Miles Theodore, 15 months, has been candid about their relationship and intimacy.

Following the birth of their second child, Teigen revealed that while they still find each other incredibly attractive, sometimes they’re just too exhausted between work and parenting two kids to find time for sex.

“It doesn’t matter who you are — even if you’re a sexy R&B crooner or an ex-swimsuit model, you’re just tired,” Teigen told Women’s Health for their October 2018 cover story.

“We still have that passion for each other, but are we doing it randomly in a dressing room? No!” she exclaimed, before adding that she felt confident they would “get back into it again.”

Still, there is one surefire way to get both parents feeling in a frisky mood. “It is funny,” she added. “If he performs somewhere, and I go, I’m like, ‘Oh he’s sexy.’ We’ll probably have sex that night.”