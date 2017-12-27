Chrissy Teigen Live-Tweets Nightmare Flight After Bizarre Passenger Mishap

Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, were on a flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo on Tuesday when the plane suddenly turned around and headed back to the states.

Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, were on a flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo on Tuesday when the plane suddenly turned around and headed back to the states. Turns out a fellow passenger had boarded the wrong plane.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Flight attendants told Teigen the displaced passenger had a United Airlines boarding pass.

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

.@chrissyteigen is on an international flight that turned around 4 hours in because a passenger isn’t supposed to be on plane. Look at this flight path! This is my Twilight Zone. pic.twitter.com/II06VmfOah — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) December 27, 2017

LAX —> LAX flight complete. Flight time, 8 hours and 20 minutes. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

As Teigen’s flight saga continued, she kept her Twitter followers updated. According to the model, the plane was taken to a secure area of the LAX runway.

I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

they put our plane in a secure area. We can’t be near the common folk :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Authorities apparently questioned certain passengers before allowing them to deplane.

There is a 20 minute interview before we can get off the plane!! This is my dream. Police! Talk to me talk to me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Police were interviewing all the people seated around the mystery person once we got off the plane. Why would they do this! I MUST KNOW MORE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

no one will spill anything :( I wish I had more for you guys. I wish I could be your snowden — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Eventually, Teigen and Legend deplaned and went to an airline lounge.

I’m in a room with water and a tv! The government is using real housewives to keep me quiet !!!!!! https://t.co/ypPVjAF85C — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Yeah it’s a lounge but I like to call it a room for drama’s sake https://t.co/lBIglAqFBm — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

While waiting, Teigen took solace in an episode of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and ate a bowl of ramen.

They....they gave me ramen pic.twitter.com/0o9tk0wPrQ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

At the time of this posting, it’s unknown how a passenger boarded the wrong plane, but one thing is for sure: Teigen is on the case.

*quits whatever my job is to devote my life to this likely very simple mistake* — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

HuffPost reached out to United for comment and has not yet heard back. Hours later, Teigen and Legend boarded another flight to Tokyo.

Getting on another flight now oh bless — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Taking off!!! Please don’t be the same menu please don’t be the same menu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017