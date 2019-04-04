Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Got The Sweetest Set Of Tattoos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just proved that they aren’t regular parents; they’re cool parents.

The two debuted new tattoos on Thursday that show the name of their partner and their children’s names, Luna and Miles.

“Hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh),” the “Lip Sync Battle” host captioned a photo of their tattoos, which were done by the Los Angeles-based artist Winter Stone.

Teigen also got a little tattoo of a heart on her finger.

Teigen made headlines earlier this week for talking about her weight and how she was all too happy to keep the new pounds on, thank you very much.

“I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before Miles,” she said, talking about her son who was born last May. “I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!”

She added that she was much happier with the weight, compared to the first time she gave birth in 2016, when she experienced postpartum depression.

“The thinnest I’ve ever been was right after Luna,” she wrote. “I’LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!”

The 33-year-old is known for posting “real mom shit,” which she says she does for both her followers and herself.

“It’s all about trying to be happy with myself. Because I’m not blind: I see my body, I see the difference in shape, I see that I gained weight,” Teigen said in an interview for Good Housekeeping’s February issue. “But I also see with those same eyes that I have a beautiful baby boy, and this little girl that’s relentless and amazing, and I am very happy.”

“This is a new thing that I can change within my mind, that I don’t have to be a swimsuit model anymore,” she added. “I get to be a mommy, and I get to cook, and I get to meet incredible people, and I’m happy to be going through this transition.”

Amen to that.