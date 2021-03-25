Chrissy Teigen 'loved' working at Hooters: 'One of the most wonderful times'

Some people marvel at the terrible jobs they had in their younger years, but Chrissy Teigen is not one of them.

The model and cookbook author raved about her time working at Hooters during an episode of the True Crime Obsessed podcast airing Thursday. It happened when hosts Patrick Hinds and Gillian Pensavalle mentioned a Hooters-themed party that Teigen, their guest co-host, threw earlier this month for her stylist, Alana Van Deraa. (Audio above.)

“I don’t talk about it much, but I used to work at Hooters. Hooters Newport Beach, [California], and I was a hostess," said Teigen, a Utah native whose family moved to California when she was a teenager. "I never made it up to being a server, but I would run food. But I will say it was one of the most wonderful times, like, it was really welcoming."

The other girls were "very kind," and everyone would go out to dinner and for drinks together, Teigen said: "I loved it."

“Like, there was a vending machine in the back ... that’s how we’d get our uniforms," she revealed. "The tights, the everything."

Despite those skimpy looks, Teigen never felt objectified.

"Not at all and, honestly, the guys you talked to were so shy," she said. "Every once in a while you’d get somebody that was a regular and, you know, I have friends, like my best friend, when she had worked there, she has stories of people like writing full on novels about her, like fan fiction novels."

Teigen recalled that her manager was nice — "everything about the experience was wonderful, truly” — but she never did get the position she wanted at the company.

"My dream — dream, dream, dream — was to be in the Hooters calendar, so I could go around and sign it for people," she said. "I wanted that so bad."

Of course, she landed an even bigger role in 2014, when she was one of the models featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

