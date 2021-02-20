Chrissy Teigen Honors Baby Jack on What Would've Been His 'Due Date': 'We Love You Forever'

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is paying tribute to her baby Jack on what would have been his "due date."

The Cravings cookbook author, 35, previously shared on Sept. 30 that she and husband John Legend, 42, suffered a pregnancy loss and had planned to name their baby boy Jack.

And on Saturday, Teigen honored Jack by wearing a bracelet with his name on it, alongside two similar bracelets with the names of her daughter Luna Simone, 4½, and son Miles Theodore, 2½.

Teigen shared a photo of the bracelets stacked on her wrist to her Instagram Story, writing, "Today was your due date. we love you forever 💜."

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen has been open about her grieving process since she lost her son Jack at 20 weeks gestation.

Earlier this month, the model appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about how her pregnancy loss was a "transformative" experience for her.

DeGeneres called Teigen "super brave" for sharing the "raw" photos from the hospital after the pregnancy loss, which the star said now "seems like so long ago."

"Even thinking back to it now, I am still in therapy about it and I'm still coming to terms with it," Teigen said. "I have maternity clothes, and there are things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. So it's just hard because he would've been born this week, so you look at those things and you have these constant reminders."

At the same time, Teigen said it was "really helpful" that she was "raised in a household that was very open about loss," as it has helped her reflect on how it "can be a beautiful thing."

"It was a really transformative thing for me and in a way it really saved me, because I don't think that I would've discovered therapy and then sobriety and this path of feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person," she told DeGeneres.

The Lip Sync Battle host also explained how Luna and Miles are keeping their brother's memory alive in the family's daily life.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids

"It's been so beautiful to see my kids, the way they talk about him," Teigen said. "We'll be going to the beach or something and they'll say, 'Is baby Jack with us right now? Do you think he's up in the clouds?' It's just so beautiful and so sweet."

"Of course," Teigen said of Jack's loss, "you don't ever imagine it happening to you — I think that was the crazy part for me is, 'I hear these stories about other people. This kind of stuff doesn't happen to me.' So when it does, you're just so shocked."

"And then you think about all the people that go through it in silence and you get really sad for them. Ours was so public, so so many people were so supportive," she added. "You really gain this incredible amount of empathy. And I really, somehow, think I'm a better person now. And I just have the best support system ever."