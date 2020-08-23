Chrissy Teigen shows off her homeschooling classroom, complete with a play kitchen and cubbies

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is preparing to homeschool her children this fall. (Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen will have a new moniker this fall: Miss Chrissy!

The model and cookbook author took to Twitter early Sunday to share the set-up she’ll use to homeschool her two children due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone get ready for .... Miss Chrissy. Pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!),” Teigen tweeted, sharing an adorable quartet of photos highlighting the home classroom for her kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

Luna was spotted in the first of the photos, sitting in a communal table workspace filled with colored pencils and markers. The room features everything from a huge shelf of blocks and a rack of dress-up clothes to musical instruments and a play kitchen.

Everyone get ready for .... miss chrissy. pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!) pic.twitter.com/NIaMsh3cCH — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

Despite her announcement, Teigen made it clear that she won’t be doing all the heavy lifting when it comes to educating her and John Legend’s children. Instead, they’ve chosen to bring in a teacher.

“We are absolutely bringing in a professional but I’ve got cooking, John’s got music, grandma has ... day drinking. It will be a great school year,” Teigen shared, joking about her mother’s involvement. She followed that up with a shot of a plush reading nook, filled with cushions and a wall full of books and learning equipment.

“Oh look at the soft rock cozy reading area!” Teigen wrote. “OK just proud and excited.”

Oh look at the soft rock cozy reading area! Ok just proud and excited pic.twitter.com/VRuwvei8hI — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

It looks like Luna and Miles won’t be the only kids attending this classroom, however. In response to a Twitter follower who inquired, Teigen shared that the classroom will have five kids attending this fall.

“Just five! I’m honestly the most insecure person and won’t say I’m good at anything EXCEPT I’m really good with kids this age and I’m really good with patience and teaching,” said Teigen. “I love it a lot.”

She added that had she completed her education, she would have considered becoming a teacher.

“You are so so important and thank u for all you do,” Teigen replied to one teacher. “In a different life I would have finished school for this.”

Teigen completed her recap of the classroom with a cute photo of Luna and Miles, each sitting in their respective cubbies.

Teigen isn’t the only person prepping to teach children at home this fall. With aspirational photos of homeschool stations popping up all over social media, several Twitter users replied to Teigen’s tweets showing off their own spaces.

This is my Kinders corner on a budget. pic.twitter.com/nlvKsvUy4f — kimberly (@kimberl84331986) August 23, 2020

My 2nd graders’ learning area... she loves it. pic.twitter.com/WzMuNZGNEP — Kisha Hardy (@KishaHardy) August 23, 2020

I had been a fourth grade teacher before I had my daughter. Now we’re doing pre-k at home this year! This is our set up pic.twitter.com/ycoEfWkpXz — Megan (@dadudella) August 23, 2020

Ours is a small corner of the bedroom and we’re making it work! All everyone can do is their best! Your space looks beautiful! pic.twitter.com/Zt5w0Z92Jy — lisa (@leezaanne) August 23, 2020

Awesome room wish I had more Stuff but so far I got but he likes it pic.twitter.com/WGR4k4Wkf6 — Suszie De La Rosa (@Suszie70) August 23, 2020

