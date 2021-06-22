Chrissy Teigen says she's 'good' during bullying scandal: John Legend has been 'everything'

The fallout continues for Chrissy Teigen. (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Anyone worried about Chrissy Teigen amid the tumultuous past month should know that she's "good."

The model told TMZ photographers she encountered Monday, as she arrived at her L.A. office, that she has "no idea" if she's actually going to sit down with Oprah Winfrey, as has been rumored. She had no comment on whether she'd want Courtney Stodden to be a part of it, after Stodden — who identifies as nonbinary — said they would join Teigen and Winfrey for a conversation.

The backstory, of course, is that last month Teigen was called out for how she treated Stodden and others — Lindsay Lohan and former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham among them — online in the past. Stodden said that, a decade ago, Teigen had told them to take their own life.

Teigen publicly apologized, as companies that she worked with, including Target and Macy's, removed her products from their shelves in the wake of the scandal.

And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

(The social media star notably did not apologize to fashion designer Michael Costello, who alleged that she had bullied him to the point that he considered suicide. She responded that direct messages he presented as ones she had authored were fake. He denies that allegation.)

Teigen, who really did seem OK in the new video, told photographers that her husband John Legend has been especially important during this time.

"Oh my god, he's been everything," she said.

Just as Teigen reassured the world about how she's doing, Safely, the brand of plant-based cleaning products that she and Kris Jenner launched in March, announced that she's "stepping away." Teigen is taking "much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family," including daughter Luna, 5, and a 3-year-old son, Miles, the company said in a statement.

But even with this career misstep, Teigen continues to have a strong social media following: 34.8 million, as of Tuesday.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

