Chrissy Teigen Goes Topless On Social Media To Remind Fans To Get Mammograms

Chrissy Teigen posted a skin-baring selfie on social media to remind her fans to schedule their routine health screenings.

On Thursday, the former FABLife host shared a topless photo on Instagramas she took her 42 million followers on a journey with her to the doctor’s office for her mammogram and breast ultrasound.

“Mammogram/boob ultrasound reminder!” she captioned the post. “When else do you get to see your boob as a one inch steak!? Ultrasound also comes with free titty lotion good for the entire day!!”

Mammograms are X-ray pictures of the breasts that can help detect breast cancer early on, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women and affects 1 in 8 women in the United States, per the American Cancer Society.

Teigen, 37, who shares four kids with her husband John Legend, hasn’t been shy in the past about giving her fans friendly reminders to get their regular health exams.

Last month, she shared details about undergoing her first colonoscopy on her Instagram Stories, urging her followers to do the same even if they are her age or “a little younger.”

“Soon there’s going to be a very large jump in people my age and even a little younger getting colon cancer because we don’t get checked,” Teigen explained. “And we don’t get checked because we’re not told to. You think that your parents are the ones that get checked.”

Current guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Forcerecommend that adults age 45 to 75 be screened for colorectal cancer.

“I have my first colonoscopy tomorrow because I was told by my doctor that people are getting it younger and younger and they should go in earlier and earlier to get checked now,” she added.

After her procedure wrapped up, she shared an update with her followers: “I just woke up from my colonoscopy and I feel great. It took like 20 minutes. I honestly wish it took longer because it was a good nap.”

Related...