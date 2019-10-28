Chrissy Teigen talks Trump impeachment inquiry: 'I think there needs to be jail time for him, for the whole family'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have revealed their 2020 presidential pick in the December issue of Vanity Fair — and surprise, surprise, it’s not the man who blasted them as “boring” and “filthy-mouthed” in a Twitter rant last month.

While the couple — who grace the Vanity Fair cover with their two kids, Luna and Miles — had plenty to say about Donald Trump in their joint profile, it’s Elizabeth Warren who will be getting their votes should she win the Democratic nomination.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend talk politics in the new issue of Vanity Fair. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok) More

“She’s the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience,” Legend told the magazine, while Teigen added that she also loves Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Honestly, I don’t comprehend why guys hate women so much sometimes,” Legend continued. “You see someone as transparently competent and eloquent and on fire as Elizabeth Warren and then you hear some guys just are not into voting for a woman. Why do guys feel so threatened by the idea of a woman president?”

“Our menses,” Teigen joked in response. “Because there’s 10 days a month where we’re just going to war.”

While the pair got highly personal in their interview — digging deep into their extended family’s experience with depression, substance abuse and feelings of abandonment— their political passions is part of what makes them tick.

Legend has made little secret of his disdain for Trump, but it reached a new level when the president lashed out at Teigen on Twitter.

“We know this president has a particular aversion to strong women coming after him, particularly women of color,” the singer told the magazine. “So he had to call her out. Every time he does something like this, he just makes himself look more terrible. I don’t know that that incrementally convinces anyone not to vote for him, but he just proves himself to be a sh***y human being every day.”

The magazine hails them as “the first family we deserve,” but Legend doesn’t have much respect for the one currently occupying the White House.

“The biggest issue about this presidency is how they’ve just lowered standards for everything,” he said, suggesting that first lady and former model Melania Trump has “opened the door for anyone to be a first lady” after Teigen jokes about her own racy modeling shoots. “Hopefully we’ll reset?”

Though Teigen told the magazine that she turned down an offer to host her own late-night talk show for fear of being canceled and having “the world turn on you and hate you,” she also admitted that she doesn’t “care about pissing off a bunch of bigots.”

As such, she doesn’t hold back on the subject of Trump’s ongoing impeachment inquiry.

“I think there needs to be jail time for him, for the whole family,” she said. “I feel like he still gets away with everything if he gets out of his office. I know that his first tweet after he’s impeached will be, ‘I didn’t want to be there anyway.’”

They acknowledged that they are more critical of Trump than their friends, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. While West’s outspoken support of Trump and MAGA gear had Legend famously cautioning him in texts the rapper later made public, the “All of Me” singer told the magazine that there’s no bad blood between the two men.

“I think what was always challenging about it was Kanye has never been political,” Legend said. “I don’t think he knows one way or another what policies of Trump’s he likes. He just kind of embraced Trump’s blow-it-all-up spirit and the energy of himself being countercultural in supporting him.

“It’s a cheap win for [Trump],” he added. “But the people being granted clemency are real people with families. So even if the clemency is won through his celebrity-whore tendencies, it’s still helpful for that family and that person. At the same time, he’s locking kids in cages and he’s a terrible human being ... ”