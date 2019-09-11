    Chrissy Teigen Recalls Weird Way She Heard About Trump’s Twitter Attack

    Lee Moran

    Chrissy Teigen is still blocked by President Donald Trump on Twitter — so when POTUS used the social media platform on Sunday to attack the model/cookbook author and her husband, singer John Legend, it took her a little while to find out just what he’d said.

    “I just got all these phone alerts,” Teigen says in a preview clip for the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” episode airing Wednesday.

    “I was like, ‘Something’s happening.’ So I go on Twitter to see it, but I’m still blocked so I have no idea what he said,” she said. “Someone had to send me screenshots, and my heart stopped because at that moment you know that you are about to get the wildest group of people ever.”

    Trump attacked the couple with this tweet after Legend appeared on MSNBC during a segment on criminal justice reform:

    Teigen fired back, calling Trump a “pussy ass bitch” for not tagging her in his post.

    Legend, meanwhile, sent a message referencing first lady Melania Trump:

    Teigen told DeGeneres that they had each brainstormed their responses, then nixed ones that weren’t funny or angry enough.

    The entire incident had at least one positive consequence, however.

    “You realize why you love Twitter, and you love your friends,” Teigen said. “I had so many group chats going that night of just hilarious people and people making funny videos, sending them to me, and then you laugh about it.”  

    Check out the clip here:

