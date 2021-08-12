Chrissy Teigen announces new cookbook after bullying backlash

Chrissy Teigen has a new cookbook. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Chrissy Teigen may be in the "cancel club," but it's not stopping her new cookbook release.

"Bursting with joy right now, for my third cookbook is finally here!" the Cravings author, 35, shared on social media Thursday.

She called Cravings All Together her "best f***ing cookbook yet" and said it "quite literally saved" her.

Teigen, who is pictured eating a taco on the cover, said the recipe collection revolves around comfort and family, so it includes husband John Legend's recipe for "thick ass blueberry pancakes" and Luna’s "unicorn milkshakes."

The mom of two noted it will be out on Oct. 12 and while she rarely gets "nerves like this ... it is quite an invigorating feeling!"

Teigen, also a model, came under fire in May after Courtney Stodden, a reality star who was 16 when they married then-51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson, claimed that she bullied them and sent death threats on Twitter a decade ago. And there were others. Teigen's hateful posts were also directed at Lindsay Lohan, Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham and Avril Lavigne.

Amid the fallout, the Lip Sync Battle host apologized for her actions in two open letters on Medium, as well as on social media. (Teigen insisted she didn't make offending comments to designer Michael Costello.) However, she lost deals with major brands to carry her cookware. She also exited a voiceover gig with the Netflix series Never Have I Ever following the ordeal.

Teigen at first kept a low profile on social media amid the backlash, but has since spoken out, posting about what it’s like to be a part of the “cancel club." She said she's "learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know 'til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks.”

Since then, Teigen's been sharing more, mostly photos of her kids and cooking projects, with some of her travels as well, including to Martha's Vineyard, Mass., over the weekend for former President Barack Obama's 60th birthday.

It's been a difficult year for the star in general. September 30 will mark one year since her pregnancy loss.